20 Photos That Prove Hillary Clinton Is A Total Badass

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton let loose on the dance floor at a state dinner in South Africa Tuesday night, shoring up her reputation as the country’s wildest ex-First Lady and sparking a fresh round of 2016 hopes among her growing fan club. Clinton has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity this year, with her favorability rating hitting a historic 20-year high after her unforgettable Conga line in Cartagena and the emergence of the “Texts From Hillary” Tumblr this April.



The truth is, Clinton has always been kind of rad. Here are 20 pictures that show why she’s a total badass.

