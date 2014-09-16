Advocates Question Hillary Clinton's 'Courage' After She Dodged Immigration Questions In Iowa

YouTube Hillary Clinton gives the thumbs up to Monica Reyes after hearing her immigration question.

Hillary Clinton doesn’t seem eager to weigh in on President Barack Obama’s controversial decision to break his promise and delay planned executive actions on immigration reform until after the November elections.

In video released Sunday night by the pro-reform group DREAMers Action Coalition, an activist confronts Clinton as the expected presidential front-runner signs autographs at the Harkin Steak Fry, a prominent Democratic event in the state.

“My name is Monica Reyes. I am an Iowa Dreamer. I was wondering how you feel about Obama’s delay on immigration?” Reyes asks Clinton in the video, flagged Monday afternoon by Politico.

Clinton at first simply exclaimed “Yay!”

She then added, “I think we have to just keep working. Can’t stop ever working.”

After a second activist pressed Clinton on the specifics of Obama’s executive action delay, Clinton responded: “I think we have to elect more Democrats.”

In a statement, Reyes said she found Clinton’s answer to be unacceptable and unfavorably compared her to Obama. Immigration activists have repeatedly expressed their fury at Obama since last week when the president backed off his promise to enact reform by the end of summer.

“The answer is not electing more Democrats, Ms. Clinton. It is about political courage to protect and keep families together,” Reyes said. “Reality is that Dreamers and Latinos are not ready for [Clinton] unless she can show real leadership on executive action on immigration. Will she be a real champion for immigrants or another ‘deporter in chief.'”

