Hillary Clinton jokes she needs some 'medicinal' as she battles another coughing fit

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday morning appeared to jokingly agree with a radio host’s suggestion that she needed some medical marijuana, as she struggled through another coughing fit.

The Democratic presidential nominee, who made headlines Monday for an extended coughing fit before an Ohio crowd, made the comments as a guest on “The Breakfast Club” radio program.

“You’re coughing like you got some medicinal,” one of the hosts said, referring to medical marijuana, as Clinton started to cough.

“I need some,” Clinton joked.

Clinton’s coughing fits have provided much fodder for conservatives who have sought to make her health an issue in the campaign. The Democratic nominee has dismissed questions about her health as “conspiracy theories.”

Watch the clip:



Hillary Accidentally Says She Needs Some Marijuana by DailyPolitics

