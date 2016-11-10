CLINTON: We owe Trump a chance to lead

Picture: Getty Images

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton offered her concession Wednesday afternoon after losing the election to now President-elect Donald Trump earlier in the morning.

“Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country,” she said. “This is not the outcome we wanted or worked so hard for.”

The former secretary of state, senator, and first lady of the United States told supporters in New York City that she felt “pride and gratitude” for being the first female major-party presidential nominee in US history.

“And you represent the best of America,” she told supporters. “And being your candidate has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

“I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too,” she continued. “And so do tens of millions of Americans.”

She said the loss was “painful, and it will be for a long time,” adding that the election “was about the country we love.”

“We must accept this result and look toward the future,” she said. “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

Clinton noted the importance of the peaceful transfer of power. She also spoke of the importance of rule of law and equality under the Constitution.

She expressed gratitude to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for “graceful, determined leadership.”

The two-time presidential candidate concluded by thanking all the women and young girls who allowed her to “be your champion.”

“I want you to know that nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion,” she said, adding that the ultimate glass ceiling, a woman becoming president, will crack “hopefully sooner than we might think right now.”

She called on all of the girls watching her speech to “never doubt that you are powerful” and to “pursue and achieve your dreams.”

Just before exiting the stage, she called for unity moving forward.

“Because you know I believe we are stronger together,” she said. “And we will go forward together.”

Watch the full speech below:

