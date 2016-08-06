CLINTON: I 'may have short-circuited' when I said the FBI director said I was 'truthful'

Hillary Clinton clarified a past claim that FBI Director James Comey had said her statements on her email scandal were “truthful.”

Clinton told reporters at an event for the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists that she might have “short-circuited” in her comments to Fox News.

“I was pointing out in both of those instances that the Director Comey had said that my answers in my FBI interview were truthful,” Clinton said. “That’s really the bottom line here. And I have said during the interview and in many other occasions over the past months that what I told the FBI, which he said was truthful, is consistent with what I have said publicly.”

Poking fun at characterizations of her as robotic, she then said: “So I may have short-circuited and for that I, you know, will try to clarify.”

Clinton also pointed out that she has “acknowledged repeatedly that using two email accounts was a mistake.”

And she repeated her assertion that she didn’t transmit material on a private server that was marked classified at the time it was sent or received.

“What we have here is pretty much what I have been saying throughout this whole year and that is that I never sent or received anything that was marked classified,” she said.

Clinton was under FBI investigation for using a private email server while she was secretary of state. FBI Director Comey did not recommend charges against Clinton despite saying she handled classified information “extremely carelessly.”

Watch Clinton’s remarks below:

Clinton: ‘I may have short-circuited’ characterization of FBI Dir. James Comey’s testimony on emails https://t.co/uQbqSZGc6c

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 5, 2016

Hillary Clinton maintains: ‘I never sent or received anything that was marked classified’ https://t.co/tPcowFOaWL

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 5, 2016

