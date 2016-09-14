Hillary Clinton retweeted a woman's higher education concerns and got a very unexpected response

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has been promoting her education initiatives on Twitter lately, and their efforts took an amusing turn when a student responded to her tweet being promoted.
Here’s the original tweet, from an account with the handle @sspiderboy:
Clinton’s campaign picked up the tweet as part of a longer stream of tweets about college affordability:
And @sspiderboy followed up with this:
As of this writing, the tweet from Clinton’s account was still up.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.