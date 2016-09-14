Hillary Clinton retweeted a woman's higher education concerns and got a very unexpected response

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has been promoting her education initiatives on Twitter lately, and their efforts took an amusing turn when a student responded to her tweet being promoted.

Here’s the original tweet, from an account with the handle @sspiderboy:

Clinton’s campaign picked up the tweet as part of a longer stream of tweets about college affordability:

And @sspiderboy followed up with this:

As of this writing, the tweet from Clinton’s account was still up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.