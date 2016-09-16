'I have a lot of sympathy for anyone whose emails become public': Clinton addresses Powell email hack

Hillary Clinton said in an interview which aired Thursday that she has “a lot of sympathy” for any individual whose private emails are hacked, when asked by CNN anchor Don Lemon about Colin Powell’s recently leaked emails.

In an interview with The Tom Joyner Show, Lemon asked Clinton about Powell’s emails where the former secretary of state ripped the Democratic nominee for her and her “minions” trying to drag him into her email server controversy.

Lemon added that Powell alleged “everything” Clinton touches gets “screwed up with hubris.”

“I have a great deal of respect for Colin Powell,” Clinton said. “And I have a lot of sympathy for anyone whose emails become public. I’m not going to start discussing someone’s private emails. I’ve already spent a lot of time talking about mine, as you know.”

“What I think is really important about these emails is the chilling fact is that the Russians are continuing to interfere with our elections,” she continued. “I have to say, I’m increasingly concerned about Donald Trump’s alarming closeness with the Kremlin over the course of this campaign. It’s deeply concerning and there’s a lot that Trump should answer for. Because these attempts by Russia to interfere in the election go hand in hand with his closeness to the Kremlin and his flattery of Putin.”

The hack into Powell’s email account is the latest work of suspected Russia-backed hackers, following leaks from a number of prominent Democratic organisations throughout the summer.

Powell’s emails showed that he considered Trump a “national disgrace” and “international pariah.” Powell wrote in 2014 that he “would rather not have to vote” for Clinton.

Trump, the Republican nominee, didn’t hold back in his response to Powell’s emails, saying he “was never a fan of Colin Powell after his weak understanding of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq = disaster.”

“We can do much better!” he tweeted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.