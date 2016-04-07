Hillary Clinton burst out laughing at the Bernie Sanders campaign's dire warning about her ambitions

CNN Hillary Clinton on CNN.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded with laughter on Wednesday when asked about a rival campaign’s suggestion that her political ambitions could “destroy the Democratic Party.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked Clinton during an interview about the suggestion, which was from Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager, Jeff Weaver.

Weaver said earlier in the day that his team was ready for an increasingly negative campaign. But Weaver warned Clinton’s camp not to “destroy the Democratic Party to sacrifice the secretary’s ambitions to become president of the United States.”

As Cuomo finished the question, Clinton burst out laughing.

“Well it’s just ludicrous on the face of it,” Clinton said.

She continued:

I have been campaigning for Democrats — fundraising for Democrats, recruiting Democrats to run and win — for a really long time, I think 40 years. Sen. Sanders, by his own admission, has never even been a Democrat. So look: I understand that they’re getting anxious. I get that. But they need to be thoughtful about what they they do say. Because at the end of the day, we need a Democratic president to succeed President Obama.

Sanders’ place in the Democratic Party has been a point of discomfort for some Democrats, who worry that the independent senator isn’t as concerned about building party infrastructure as Clinton.

While Sanders has recently outpaced Clinton in fundraising, the former secretary of state has raised millions for the Democratic Party at the state and national level. Since jumping into the presidential race, Sanders has reportedly not raised any money for down-ballot contests.

Watch Clinton respond to Cuomo’s question below:

Hillary Clinton responds to Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager suggesting her ambition could destroy the party. https://t.co/JSrhmpEAfc

— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 6, 2016

