Veteran confronts Clinton on classified info: I would have been 'imprisoned' if I did what you did

A former Navy officer confronted Hillary Clinton on Wednesday evening at a national-security forum over her handling of classified information as secretary of state.

“As a Naval flight officer, I held a top-secret, sensitive, compartmentalized information clearance and that provided me access to materials and information highly sensitive to our war-fighting capabilities,” the veteran said.

He added: “Had I communicated this information not following prescribed protocols, I would have been prosecuted and imprisoned. Secretary Clinton, how can you expect those such as myself who were and are entrusted with America’s most sensitive information to have any confidence in your leadership as president when you clearly corrupted our national security?”

Navy vet asks Clinton how she expects those with access to classified info to trust her as president #NBCNewsForum https://t.co/4vxgBhRqgU

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2016

Clinton said she “appreciated” the veteran’s concern and experience, but fought back against his assertion that she broke protocol. She deployed her new defence to note that there were no headings on her emails marking them classified.

Clinton’s handling of classified information has dogged her campaign since it was first revealed that she used a private email server to conduct business as secretary of state. While she was not charged by the Department of Justice, Comey characterised the way she dealt with such information as “extremely careless.”

