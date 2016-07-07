Hillary Clinton rips Chris Christie, says he follows Donald Trump around 'holding his coat'

Hillary Clinton ripped New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Wednesday, saying at a rally he is someone who follows Donald Trump around “holding his coat.”

Clinton’s comment came as she unleashed a blistering attack on Trump’s Atlantic City casino business in a speech from the abandoned Trump Plaza Hotel on the resort town’s famed boardwalk.

“It is no secret that Atlantic City has gone through some tough times, but the people of A.C. are determined to turn things around,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said. “You’ve got a city council and a mayor working hand in hand.”

“And if your governor would start doing his job instead of following Donald Trump around holding his coat, maybe we could really get New Jersey’s economy moving again,” she continued.

Christie became one of Trump’s highest-profile supporters soon after he dropped out of the presidential race in February. Christie is on the short list to be Trump’s running mate.

Last month, a New Yorker story painted Christie as “a sort of manservant” to the Manhattan billionaire, a characterization his spokesman fiercely contested.

