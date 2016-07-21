Hillary Clinton responds to Chris Christie with brutal, never-before-seen video of them hugging

Snapchat/HillaryClinton Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie in a CNN green room in February.

Hillary Clinton posted a brutal rebuttal to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s RNC speech using behind-the-scenes footage of a meeting between Clinton and Christie.

A video first shared on Clinton’s Snapchat on Wednesday shows the two cordially chatting during a chance encounter of the set of CNN’s “Face The Nation” earlier this year.

In the video, Christie joked with the former secretary of state and gave her a hug, asking her to “tell the president I say hi.”

“All I do is hug Democrats. It gets me in trouble all the time. All the time,” Christie said, as Clinton laughed.

Christie also ruminated with Clinton about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ chances to win the Democratic primary in his neighbouring state of New Hampshire, and referenced the senator’s Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream flavour.

“Whenever you have a neighbour, whether it was [Mitt] Romney or whether it was [John] Kerry, or whatever, it’s a different vibe. They know them,” Christie said of the relationship between presidential candidates and neighbouring states.

“Now he’s got his own ice cream with Ben & Jerry. You should argue for your own ice cream, madam secretary.

The video comes a day after Christie’s aggressive speech at the RNC, where he rhetorically prosecuted a case against Clinton’s judgment and character, asserting that Clinton’s public persona was “a sham meant to obscure all the facts.”

“So as to Hillary Clinton, the charge of putting herself ahead of America. Guilty or not guilty?” Christie said.

As the governor’s speech continued, he repeatedly paused to smile as the crowd chanted “lock her up,” referring to Clinton.

“Alright, alright, we’re getting there. Give me a few minutes — we’ll get there,” Christie said.

“Oh we’re not done yet,” he added when the crowd interrupted him a second time. “The indictment isn’t complete.”

