26 celebrities who love and endorse Hillary Clinton

Getty/Justin Sullivan Hillary Clinton with Beyonce and Jay Z.

Election Day is here, and they’re all “with her.”

With the election finally coming to a close, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has boasted support from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the music industry, and the world of sports. And that celebrity support has only seemed to increase.

LeBron James, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who have hit the campaign trail for Clinton in recent days, and many others continue to voice their support for her through campaign ads and social media.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list, since Clinton has a lot of famous supporters, we’ve selected some of the most high-profile examples.

Here are some of Clinton’s most notable celebrity endorsers:

