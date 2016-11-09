26 celebrities who love and endorse Hillary Clinton

Election Day is here, and they’re all “with her.”
With the election finally coming to a close, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has boasted support from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the music industry, and the world of sports. And that celebrity support has only seemed to increase.
LeBron James, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who have hit the campaign trail for Clinton in recent days, and many others continue to voice their support for her through campaign ads and social media.
While this is by no means an exhaustive list, since Clinton has a lot of famous supporters, we’ve selected some of the most high-profile examples.
Here are some of Clinton’s most notable celebrity endorsers:
The Boss, long a vocal liberal, has stood in vehement opposition to Donald Trump's candidacy in recent months. He supported Hillary Clinton at her final rally Monday night, performing a few of his hits and offering a plea to voeters.
'The choice tomorrow couldn't be any clearer,' he said. 'Hillary's candidacy is based on intelligence, experience, preparation, and of an actual vision of America where everyone counts.'
The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been very outspoken in his support of Clinton.
James formally endorsed Clinton for president on Business Insider in October, and he appeared with Clinton at a Cleveland rally on Sunday, calling her 'the brightest future for our world.'
After performing at several campaign stops and at the Democratic National Convention in support of the nominee, Perry dubbed herself Clinton's '#1 fan' on Twitter.
On Saturday, Perry joined Clinton by performing at her 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Philadelphia, and her song 'Roar' is the soundtrack to Clinton's final campaign ad.
The music power couple performed at a rally for Clinton on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, and strongly endorsed her for president before the crowd.
Wearing a pantsuit, Beyoncé said, 'I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless,' while Jay Z lambasted Trump's 'divisive' rhetoric.
The Academy Award-winning actor has spoken out against Trump's candidacy numerous times, saying of Trump he'd like to 'punch him in the face.'
While accepting an award at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday, De Niro urged the audience to vote for Hillary Clinton to 'prevent Tuesday from turning into a tragedy.'
Lady Gaga spoke at Clinton's final rally Monday night and performed a number of songs, including a duet of 'Livin' on a Prayer' with Jon Bon Jovi.
'Ladies and gentlemen, why don't you put your voting shades on, practice your walk to the polls, and vote for Hillary Clinton,' she said.
In addition to his duet with Lady Gaga at Clinton's Monday night rally, Jon Bon Jovi also participated in a viral 'Mannequin Challenge' video aboard the Clinton campaign jet with Hillary, Bill Clinton, and her staff.
The 19-time Oscar-nominated actress spoke on the second night of the DNC, and included Clinton in a long line of groundbreaking women like Madeleine Albright, Eleanor Roosevelt, Harriet Tubman, and Sandra Day O'Connor.
'Hillary Clinton has taken some fire over 40 years of her fight for families and children,' Streep said in her speech. 'How does she do it? That's what I want to know. Where does she get her grit and her grace? Where do any of our female firsts, our path breakers -- where do they find that strength?'
The comedian spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, saying 'I will vote for Hillary Clinton with gusto.'
Silverman was previously a Bernie Sanders supporter but said the people who are Bernie-or-bust are 'ridiculous' and that a vital part of being involved in Sanders' movement is 'making absolutely sure that Hillary Clinton is the next president of the United States.'
The actress and comedian has shown support for Clinton on Twitter and even crashed Clinton's interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' which actually led Clinton to praise her.
Schumer satirized the potential historical moment of the first female president on her variety show 'Inside Amy Schumer.' She volunteered to register voters for Clinton in Florida last month and has spoken out against Donald Trump in her standup act.
The 'Girls' creator and star has admitted to being 'worked up' over the possibility of the first female president. In an op-ed for TIME, Dunham wrote why she is endorsing Clinton for president -- not because of her gender but because of her stance on reproductive rights, gun violence, and more issues close to Dunham.
Dunham was joined by fellow Clinton supporter America Ferrera during the second night of the DNC and spoke out against Donald Trump and praised Clinton for her work for sexual assault survivors in her home state of New York.
'Hillary knows that access and opportunity are the American promise, not transphobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and systemic racism,' Dunham said during her speech. 'She knows we have to fight hatred of all kinds and not ignite it for the purpose of seeking power.'
The actress wrote an op-ed for The Huffington Post about 'Why Hillary Clinton Thrills the Hell Out of Me.'
'Or maybe, just maybe, I'm voting for Hillary because no candidate in this race has done more to empower this first-generation American millennial woman, raised by a single immigrant mother, and educated in public schools, to grow up and contribute back to society,' she wrote. 'She believes in the potential of a girl like me. And I believe in the potential of a president like her.'
Ferrera also spoke on the second night of the DNC alongside Dunham, where she referenced Donald Trump's views of Latinos in America.
'Donald's not making America great again. He's making America hate again,' she said in her speech. 'And the vast majority of us, we cannot afford to see his vision of America come to be.'
The talk-show host has had Clinton on her show repeatedly and voiced her support during the interviews.
'You know what a supporter I am,' DeGeneres said in one show. 'I think you are smart as can be, you are qualified. I think you stand for everything that I want in a president.'
The pop diva has tweeted support for Clinton, and made a surprise appearance at the 'She's with Us' concert in honour of Clinton.
'I've known her for a long time now and I have to say that no matter which way the political winds have blown at any moment, her moral compass has always pointed toward grace, justice for genders, and justice for sexual orientation, which is big for me. All of those things are important to me,' Cher said at the concert, according to Billboard.
Oprah said, 'I'm with her' to Entertainment Tonight, adding that there should finally be a female president.
'It's about time that we make that decision,' she said.
The young 'Neighbours 2' actress spoke at the DNC and has been active along the campaign trail. She also made a pun-filled post on Instagram on National Doughnut Day, reminding people 'do-nut forget to vote' for Clinton.
The comedian previously endorsed Bernie Sanders, but switched his vote to Clinton, saying in a statement, 'I feel both candidates have very good ideas on how to run the country and positively influence the lives of Americans. More importantly, whoever the Democratic nominee is, they will have my vote.'
Ferrell recently urged millenials to vote in a humorous campaign ad for Clinton days before the election.
The 'Broad City' creators and stars had Clinton on their show in a GIF-worthy moment. Their characters freak out upon meeting Clinton, which worked well for the stars, who admitted to 'freaking out so hard' when they met her in real life.
'To not be filming was what was weird,' Glazer said in an interview on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' 'It was like, 'Can we keep screaming in your face?''
The pop star sang 'Confident' for Clinton and helped rally support among young female voters in Iowa. Lovato once again sang the song and spoke in support of Clinton at the DNC.
'I stand here today as proof that you can live a normal and empowered life with mental illness,' she said on the stage. 'I am proud to support a presidential candidate who will fight to ensure all people with mental health conditions get the care they need to live fulfilling lives. That candidate is Hillary Clinton.'
The basketball legend wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about why he was endorsing Clinton in this 'crucial' election. He first explained the importance of the 2016 election and then complimented Bernie Sanders for being a 'decent man.'
'But Clinton possesses that rare but crucial combination of idealism and pragmatism. She can both envision a better world and take the necessary steps to make that vision a reality,' Abdul-Jabbar wrote. 'In Clinton we have a proven warrior who has both the commitment and record of accomplishment to lead the fight.'
Abdul-Jabbar will also speak at the DNC.
The actress has actively voiced her support of Clinton on social media -- Instagram being her tool of choice -- but most famously gave an impassioned speech by Clinton's side at a rally in California.
'I'm going to play all of our woman's card,' she said. 'We are playing with a full deck, and we are going to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton as the next President of the United States.'
The 'Orange Is the New Black' star and Emmy winner has tweeted her support of Clinton and recently joined her costars and Lena Dunham in the first Humanity for Hillary video called 'This Is What My Revolution Looks Like.' In it, Aduba calls for more female representation in government to reflect the amount of women in the population.
Messing spoke in support of Clinton at the DNC, and she famously got in a Twitter war with die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter Susan Sarandon.
'Your voice is powerful and influential. You not clearly disavowing Trump implies that u consider him (vs Hillary),' read one of Messing's tweets to Sarandon.
The Hollywood couple frequently joined Clinton on the campaign trail and have been active supporters for quite some time.
'I admire Hillary Clinton and I'm in awe of her wisdom and knowledge and fierce determination to make things better,' Danson told New York Daily News. 'I would not be happy with myself if I didn't go out and do everything I could.'
'I think that she's smart,' Steenburgen told a New York Times reporter. 'I think that if you laid out every single résumé of every single presidential candidate, and took their names off and their gender off, there's only one that stands out as being the world's most qualified person to be in this role for all the different reasons... I'm very much for her and proud to be so.'
Sir Elton sang for Clinton at a concert, saying 'This is a very important year for America. And she's the only hope you have.'
The 'Star Trek' and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' director is one of Hollywood's biggest Democratic supporters.
'We believe in her as the strongest candidate,' Abrams said in an interview with The Daily Beast. 'She does have the experience and the politics. She is compassionate, and right. When I look at the people who need the support that aren't necessarily getting it, I believe that she would provide that. That is really the way that we have to approach how we vote: Look around and ask yourself, who needs to be brought up? Who needs to be emphasised? Who needs compassion? And I find that that's something that she's got.'
