Hillary Clinton gave an emotional speech in her first appearance since conceding the election

Getty/Chip Somodevilla Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children’s Defence Fund’s Beat the Odds Celebration at the Newseum November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.

In her first public speaking appearance since conceding the presidential election last week, Hillary Clinton addressed the political divisions facing the US on Wednesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate said she was disappointed with her Election-Day loss at the Children’s Defence Fund Beat the Odds Celebration in Washington, DC.

Republican Donald Trump’s shocking upset victory has fuelled speculation that the Democratic Party would be undergoing a dramatic self-examination to understand the results of this year’s presidential election.

“I know that over the past week a lot of people have asked themselves if America is the country we thought it was,” Clinton said. “The divisions laid bare by this election run deep, but please listen to me when I say this: America is worth it, our children are worth it.”

Clinton spoke candidly and said she was disappointed about her loss.

“I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me,” Clinton said. “There have been a few times this past week when all I wanted to do was just to curl up with a good book and our dogs and never leave the house again.”

The former secretary of state, who became a staff attorney for the Children’s Defence Fund after graduating from law school, highlighted the challenges of students in attendance who received scholarships. She used their struggles as an example of how the country could overcome adversity.

Clinton shared the story of how her mother was abandoned by her parents as a child and sent on a train to California with her 3-year-old sister. She said she wished she could sit next to her mother on that train and assuage her fears about her uncertain future.

“I dream of going up to her, and sitting next to her and taking her in my arms and saying, ‘Look, look at me and listen. You will survive. You will have a family of your own: three children,'” Clinton said.

“And as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up to be a United States senator, represent our country as secretary of state, and win more than 62 million votes for president of the United States.”

