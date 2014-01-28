Hillary Clinton Hasn't Driven A Car Since 1996

Hillary Clinton told an audience of car dealers on Monday that she hasn’t driven a car herself since 1996, prompting one political opponent to jump on the statement on evidence of her being “out-of-touch.”

“The last time I actually drove a car myself was 1996,” she said during a keynote speech before the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in New Orleans, La.

“I remember it very well. Unfortunately, so does the Secret Service, which is why I haven’t driven since then.”

Her comments were blasted out by America Rising, the GOP opposition research and rapid-response group.

Given her history of public service, it’s not particularly unusual for Clinton to have gone this long without driving. She was the country’s First Lady until the start of 2001, and then served as a senator and as Secretary of State — with a presidential run in 2007-08.

But it has the potential to be another awkward reminder of her extensive history in Washington. During a campaign stop in 2008, she admitted that she hasn’t driven or pumped her own gas in years.

“I have to confess: One of the regrets I have about public life is that I can’t drive anymore,” Clinton said Monday. She then joked: “My husband thinks that’s a blessing, but he’s the one who should talk.”

Clinton also said Monday that her “biggest regret” during her tenure as Secretary of State was the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, which killed four Americans.

