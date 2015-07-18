Hillary Clinton's campaign wrote a sarcastic blog post mocking reporters critical of her poll numbers

Reuters/Brian Snyder Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign publicly rolled its eyes at the media this week.

Clinton’s communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, wrote a sarcastic blog post mocking reporters for trying to draw a narrative that Clinton is sinking in recent polls.

In the Thursday piece — titled, “Hillary Clinton’s No Good, (Record-Breaking, Poll-Winning), Very Bad Week” — Palmieri argued that the latest polls actually were full of good news for Clinton.

“If you believe the mood and headlines from some of the press, it’s been a pretty rough week for Hillary Clinton. While there was widespread and substantive coverage of the rollout of her economic agenda, politically, it’s a different story. One poll showed so much trouble for Hillary that she only had a higher favorability number than any other candidate it tested,” she wrote.

Though Palmieri didn’t name the media outlets she was criticising, she linked to several polls that were widely covered in the press. On Thursday, The Associated Press covered its own AP-GfK survey by focusing on Clinton’s drop among Democratic voters, for example.

“Clinton’s standing is falling among Democrats, and voters view her as less decisive and inspiring than when she launched her presidential campaign just three months ago,” the AP reported. “The survey offers a series of warning signs for the leading Democratic candidate. Most troubling, perhaps, for her prospects are questions about her compassion for average Americans, a quality that fuelled President Barack Obama’s two White House victories.”

However, Palmieri was clearly not convinced. Her blog post went on to sarcastically lament “even worse” polls showing Clinton leading potential Republican opponents in key demographics.

“Even worse, multiple polls released this week show that she leads every candidate running in head-to-head matchups,” she continued. “While it is widely known that the growing Hispanic electorate is critical in deciding the election, new polling shows that Hillary Clinton has a disastrous 68 per cent approval rating among Hispanic voters and only leads her closest Republican competition (Bush) by 37 points, 64% to 27%.”

Palmieri also took shots at the media for focusing on the Clinton campaign’s burn rate in its Wednesday finance report. The AP and other outlets led their stories by noting she “spent more than $US18 million hiring hundreds of employees in the first three months of her presidential campaign.”

Palmieri fired back by pointing to the size of the campaign’s overall fundraising haul.

“Not only that, she raised a record amount of primary money for a candidate in their first quarter, with only $US8 million (a sum larger than most Republican campaigns raised in total) in donations of less than $US200. Hillary also spent too much money building her organisation and was only left with more cash on hand than any other campaign raised and more in the bank than the top three Republican campaigns combined,” she wrote.

“It’s true,” Palmieri concluded. “Hillary is left in the terrible position of having the most resources of any candidate and being voters’ top choice to be the next President of the United States.”

