Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, and Jennifer Lopez join star-studded concert series in support of Hillary Clinton

With fewer than three weeks left until Election Day, Hillary Clinton’s campaign is launching a star-studded concert series aimed at mobilizing voters in swing states — and big-name artists like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Bon Jovi are on board to help.

The Democratic nominee’s campaign announced the “Love Trumps Hate” concert series to “energize our supporters and encourage them to turn out to vote on Election Day or to take advantage of early voting options in their states,” the campaign said in a statement.

“The choice in this election is clear,” the Clinton campaign said in a statement. “We can either come together to tackle the big challenges facing the country or let Donald Trump keep tearing us apart with his divisive rhetoric and dangerous ideas. That’s why millions of people are coming together to support Hillary Clinton and send a clear message that ‘love trumps hate.’

Bon Jovi and and Perry are both vocal supporters of Clinton. Perry performed at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Bon Jovi will be performing in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27 and in Tampa on Nov. 5. Jennifer Lopez will perform on Oct. 29 in Miami.

Performances from more artists will be announced soon, the campaign said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.