Clinton campaign: FBI director's Capitol Hill testimony 'shut the door' on email probe

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign said Thursday that FBI Director James Comey’s four-hour testimony on Capitol Hill “shut the door on any remaining conspiracy theories” about the agency’s probe into her use of a private email server.

“Despite the partisan motivations of this hearing, we are glad it took place and that Director Comey had the opportunity to expand upon his remarks from earlier this week,” campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said in a statement.

“Director Comey’s testimony clearly knocked down a number of false Republican talking points and reconciled apparent contradictions between his previous remarks and Hillary Clinton’s public statements,” he continued.

Fallon added: “The Director’s explanations shut the door on any remaining conspiracy theories once and for all. While Republicans may try to keep this issue alive, this hearing proved those efforts will only backfire.”

Comey was on Capitol Hill testifying before Congress just days after he announced the FBI would recommend no charges be filed against Clinton in the bureau’s email probe.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch formally closed the case Wednesday.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had suggested former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama may have influenced Comey’s decision to recommend no charges, a charge Comey vehemently denied multiple times during Thursday’s hearing.

