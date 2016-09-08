'I know you are, but what am I?': Clinton campaign scolds Trump for 'schoolyard behaviour'

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is calling out Donald Trump’s “schoolyard behaviour,” for criticisms the GOP presidential nominee aimed at his Democratic rival on Wednesday.

While delivering a speech on national security in Philadelphia, Trump accused Clinton and President Obama of bungling conflicts in the Middle East and referred to Clinton as “trigger-happy” and “unstable.”

“Sometimes it has seemed like there wasn’t a country in the Middle East that Hillary Clinton didn’t want to invade, intervene or topple,” Trump said.

Clinton’s campaign responded by comparing Trump’s comments to a petulant child’s behaviour.

“Like a schoolyard bully who can’t rely on facts or issues, Trump has only one way of responding to legitimate criticism of his own vulnerabilities: ‘I know you are, but what am I?'” Clinton campaign communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, said in a statement.

Over the course of his campaign, Donald Trump has hurled a litany of insults at Clinton — including accusations of political corruption because of her ties to the Clinton Foundation, and her use of a private email server at the US State Department. More recently, the real-estate mogul labelled her a “bigot.“

Clinton’s campaign reiterated its assertion that the billionaire’s retaliatory style of politics make him unfit to be president.

“You could dismiss these actions as insecure schoolyard behaviour but this man is running to be President of the United States. As Hillary Clinton has said, anyone you can bait this easily is not someone you can trust be Commander in Chief,” Palmieri said.

