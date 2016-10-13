Hillary Clinton's campaign drew inspiration from the Apple logo

Apple has one of the strongest brands in the world, with surveys frequently ranking it as the most valuable global brand.

So it’s no surprise that Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president might want to “think different” and take a little bit of inspiration from the iPhone maker.

Wendy Clark, a marketing executive who is currently CEO of DDB, compared Clinton’s “window logo” in development at the time to Apple’s famous rainbow logo in an note included in the John Podesta emails leaked by Wikileaks.

Clark had been rumoured to be working on Clinton’s campaign.

In her self-described “branding diatribe,” she explains that although Apple’s logo has nothing to do with computers, it has become associated with its products — the same way Clark hoped that Hillary’s logo would become associated with her campaign and policy positions.

“Similarly, Apple, the world’s most valuable brand, launched with their rainbow apple mark in 1976. It simply stood for creativity, thinking differently,” Clark wrote.

(The rainbow Apple logo was actually introduced in 1977, and was retired in 1998.)

“Their repeated, consistent use of the mark along with some of the world’s most creative advertising has imbued that bitten apple logo with meaning but no one would look at that mark standalone and say it means Apple is the leader in human-centered designed, electronic devices with a vision for the future,” she concluded.

When the email was sent, in February 2015, it was still months before Clinton officially announced her bid, and the logo had yet to be finalised. In fact, the leaked messages discuss potential changes.

“We want to create a visual representation for Secretary Clinton that is equally as compelling, interesting, exciting and inviting as Obama’s mark was eight years ago. And to use techniques that some of the best brands have done and continue to do around the world,” Clark concludes.

The “window logo” they are discussing sounds a lot like the campaign’s official logo, which was revealed in April to high praise.

