Hillary Clinton broke protocol to take a selfie with Kim Kardashian

Hillary Clinton hit Hollywood Thursday night for a $US2,700-per-ticket fundraiser at the home of Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his wife, F-Cancer founder, Yael Cohen Braun.



The 250 attendees included the likes of Tom Hanks, Usher, Jessica Alba, and the Kardashians.

While “people were clearly warned not to snap a pic with Hill,” according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kris Jenner all ignored the rules.

“When Kim approached, Hillary’s security broke protocol and stood down, with Hillary’s blessing,” reports TMZ. “Our sources say the two talked about Hillary’s plans for child care. But the take-away moment was when Hillary gushed over North, saying she’s seen a bunch of pics and the kid is adorable.”

A pretty epic photo followed, with Kim writing: “got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident”





Kris Jenner made sure to get in on the action, too, captioning the below photo: “An Honour to meet you Hillary Clinton! Great evening… #ohjustchatting”



The night’s host and hostess also appeared to be cleared of any protocol with Clinton, posting plenty of pics from the evening:











Braun, 34, is Justin Bieber’s ever-present, longtime manager. Braun now owns two record labels: School Boy Records and Raymond-Braun Media Group, a joint venture with Usher.

Cohen, 28, is the South African founder of the nonprofit “F— Cancer,” which is a cancer education organisation she launched in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.