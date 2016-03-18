Hillary Clinton had a very awkward yet hilarious cameo on Comedy Central's 'Broad City'

Hillary Clinton made a cameo on Comedy Central’s “Broad City” that was equal parts awkward and amazing, and it allowed her to check off both the female and millennial demographics at the same time.

On Wednesday’s episode, newly unemployed Ilana (Ilana Glazer) found herself at the Clinton campaign offices as a cold-caller when the campaign coordinator (“Sex and the City’s” Cynthia Nixon) informed her that the gig isn’t a paying job.

Nevertheless, Ilana was still proud to be breathing the same air and walking on the same floor as Clinton. While giving best friend Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) a tour of the campaign office, the candidate dropped in.

“Secretary Clinton, madam pres-zee-dant, she-king,” an overwhelmed Ilana greeted Clinton, before explaining that she couldn’t afford to volunteer full-time for the campaign, but still intended to get the word out.

The otherwise stilted appearance by the candidate turned an awesome corner when she showed the gals what she intended to do in order to bring some energy to the office.

Not only did she drag in and turn on one of those inflatable dancers you see outside a car dealership that’s badly trying to get your attention — she stood next to it, put her arms out like the inflatable, and exclaimed, “Look at that!”

She then added, “I thought this would be good for office morale. Isn’t she great?”

Yes, she is. Clinton is always playing to the crowd.

Watch the Clinton cameo on “Broad City” in full below:



