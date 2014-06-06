The Best Gift Hillary Clinton Ever Got Was A 'Don't Worry, Be Happy' Teddy Bear

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the Center for American Progress 10th Anniversary policy forum in Washington, October 24, 2013.

Potential Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton was apparently quite fond of a singing teddy bear she says helped get her through some tough times as Secretary of State.

Clinton’s new memoir, “Hard Choices,” is set to be officially released next week, but CBS obtained a copy and published excerpts Thursday. According to the report, Clinton hailed the bear, which sang “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” when hugged, as “the best gift.” She received it from George Schultz, former President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state.

“But it was George Shultz who gave me the best gift of all: A teddy bear that sang ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ when its paw was squeezed. I kept it in my office, first as a joke, but every so often it really did help to squeeze the bear and hear that song,” Clinton wrote, according to CBS.

Clinton also praised the advice she received from her immediate predecessor as secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice.

“She made just one request: Would I keep on her driver? I agreed and soon became as dependent on him as Condi had been,” Clinton said. “Her advice about what I should expect in my new role proved very helpful.”

“Hard Choices” will be released June 10, the same date Clinton will begin a book tour.

