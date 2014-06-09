Hillary Clinton's Book Is Being Destroyed By Critics

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton’s new memoir “Hard Choices” officially launches Tuesday morning but it’s already being savaged by critics for being overly cautious and, as a result, uninteresting.

“TRUTH BOMB 1: ‘Hard Choices’ is a newsless snore,” Politico’s Mike Allen wrote in his Monday morning newsletter. He went on to describe the book “written so carefully not to offend that it will fuel the notion that politics infuses every part of her life.”

“In this book, like in ‘The Lego Movie’ theme song, everyone is awesome!” Allen quipped.

The New York Times’ book review section seemed to agree with Allen’s assessment.

“There is little news in the book.” the Times’ Michiko Kakutani wrote Sunday. “And unlike former Defence Secretary Robert M. Gates’s rawly candid memoir ‘Duty,’ this volume is very much the work of someone who is keeping all her political options open — and who would like to be known not only for mastering the art of diplomacy, but also for having the policy chops to become chooser-in-chief.”

The New Republic’s Isaac Chotiner didn’t think Kakutani was hard enough on Clinton. In a piece criticising the Times review, Chotiner panned “Hard Choices” for its “dullness and lack of critical energy.” Slate’s John Dickerson called it “the low-salt, low-fat, low-calorie offering with vanilla pudding as the dessert. She goes on at great length, but not great depth.” The list goes on.

However, it’s not clear if pleasing reviewers was a priority for Clinton, who still claims to be undecided about a future run for president, prioritised for her book. Allen suggested this may have been a case where no publicity was bad publicity and Clinton may have mainly been concered with getting a high volume of press for the collection of bland statements.

“TRUTH BOMB 2,” Allen wrote. “It probably won’t matter. Reporters all raced to get pieces of the book first, the rollout has been masterful, and Americans will see Secretary Clinton at her most likable.”

