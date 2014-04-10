Hillary Clinton To Release New Memoir In June

Andrew Burton/Getty/AFP/File Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York City on April 3, 2014

Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state who is contemplating a second run for the White House, will release a new memoir on June 10, her publisher announced Wednesday.

A website owned by Simon & Schuster was allowing users to sign up and pre-order the book, which the publisher said would consist of “candid reflections about key moments during her time as secretary of state as well as her thoughts about how to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.”

The book, and a likely summer signing tour, would serve to boost the already substantial profile of the 66-year-old presumed frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

Although political action committees like Ready For Hillary have been established to support her candidacy — and conservative groups have sprung up to counter the Clinton narrative — she has refused to say whether she is running.

But at an event on Tuesday Clinton made the rare public admission that she was considering it, noting she was “deeply honored” that people were urging her to seek the presidency.

“I am thinking about it,” she said, “but I’m going to continue to think about it for a while.”

Clinton’s previous autobiography, “Living History,” about her time as first lady to then-president Bill Clinton, became a worldwide bestseller in 2003.

A biography — “HRC: State Secrets and the Rebirth of Hillary Clinton” — was published earlier this year.

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

