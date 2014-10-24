Hillary Clinton Blasts Wall Street

AP/Ann Heisenfelt Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at a get-out-the-vote rally in support for Minnesota Democrats.

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton struck a populist tone in a campaign pitch Thursday night.

According to Politico, the former secretary of state took multiple shots at “big banks” as she urged voters to support Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota).

“Al has pushed for more and better oversight of the big banks and risky financial activity,” Clinton reportedly said. “And there’s more work for him to do.”

Clinton, whom some liberals accuse of being too cozy with Wall Street, proceeded to tick off a laundry list of financial reforms where there’s still “a lot of unfinished business.”

“Even before the big [economic] meltdown, a lot of us were calling for regulating derivatives and other complex financial products, closing the carried-interest loophole, getting control of skyrocketing CEO pay, addressing other excesses, and we’ve made progress,” she said. “But there’s a lot of unfinished business to make sure we don’t end up once again with big banks taking big risks and leaving taxpayers holding the bag.”

