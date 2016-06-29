Hillary Clinton's bio at friendly event includes unflattering details after volunteer's 'brain freeze'

A volunteer tasked with pulling together a biography on Hillary Clinton to insert at an event she was speaking at in Chicago on Monday had “a real brain freeze” and accidentally inserted the first three paragraphs from her Wikipedia page, which includes references to subpoenas and the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton was the headline speaker at the Rainbow/PUSH Women’s International luncheon, where the program was distributed. Rainbow/PUSH is an organisation led by Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The program included lines such as that Clinton is “the only first lady to have been subpoenaed,” that “her marriage endured the Lewinsky scandal of 1998” and added that “overall her role as first lady drew a polarised response from the public.”

Not a great way to introduce your headline speaker.

The program was posted to social media by Mike Fourcher, of the Chicago politics site Aldertrack.com, who pointed out that the biography was virtually identical to the one listed on Clinton’s Wikipedia page.

Rainbow/PUSH spokesman Don Terry told the Chicago Tribune that “a volunteer had a real brain freeze.”

“It was unintentional,” he said of the Wikipedia-lift. “It was not intentional to hurt her … we are sincere, not snarky.”

Here’s the program:

Hillary spoke at PUSH Convention at today. Bio in program lifted directly from Wiki. OK. But check out last graf. pic.twitter.com/ZMn42pqGxI

— Mike Fourcher (@vouchey) June 27, 2016

