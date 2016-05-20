'Good try, Chris': Clinton shoots down Cuomo when he asks if Sanders will be her VP

CNN’s Chris Cuomo pressed Hillary Clinton on whether she’d pick Bernie Sanders as her running mate if she were to win the Democratic presidential nomination during an interview on Thursday.

Cuomo suggested that putting the Vermont senator on the Democratic ticket for the general election would unite Sanders and Clinton.

“You know what would bring you two together very quickly?” Cuomo said. “If Bernie Sanders became your vice president. Is there any chance of that?”

Clinton declined to answer.

“Well I’m not gonna get into that,” she said. “… That’s something down the road.”

Cuomo continued prodding her.

“You’re in your hometown!” he said. “Make some news.”

Clinton again demurred, saying that what brings her and Sanders together is the desire to defeat presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Cuomo still wouldn’t give up.

“Is he even in consideration?” he asked. “Is he even on the list?”

Clinton again declined to answer.

“I’m not gonna answer that question,” she said. “Good try, though, Chris. I’m not gonna answer that question.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.