HILLARY: Bernie Sanders hasn't been vetted

Hillary Clinton told NBC’s Chuck Todd during a Sunday “Meet the Press” interview that she doesn’t believe Sen. Bernie Sanders hasn’t been properly vetted.

“It’s also fair to say that I have been vetted and tested, and I think that that puts me in a very strong position,” she told Todd, after explaining that she was closer in her race against then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008 than Sanders, a Vermont senator, is to her today.

Todd then interjected if she thought Sanders has been vetted properly.

“Let me say that I don’t think he’s had a single negative ad ever run against him,” she responded. “And that’s fine. But we know what we’re going into, and we understand what it’s going to take to win in the fall.”

She said she’s going to reach out to unify the Democratic Party “when it’s time.”

Clinton has a virtually insurmountable lead in the delegate race, but Sanders has insisted he will take the nominating fight to the convention floor in Philadelphia this summer.

“I expect him to do the same,” she said. “I did that when I lost a much closer race to Sen. Obama.”

“Because I knew that whatever our differences were, just as whatever our differences are between me and Sen. Sanders, they pale in comparison to Donald Trump and the Republicans,” she continued. “And I think most of Sen. Sanders’ supporters understand that as well.”

Watch Clinton’s full interview below:

