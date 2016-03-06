Bernie Sanders gets 2 wins over Hillary Clinton -- but Clinton grabs the biggest prize of the night

Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders fought Saturday’s Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses to what seems likely to be a virtual tie.

Of the three nominating contests held on Saturday, Sanders won Kansas and was projected by NBC News and CNN to win in Nebraska.

Clinton was projected to win the Louisiana primary, a contest worth just under the number of delegates of Nebraska and Kansas combined.

Shortly after several news outlets called Kansas for Sanders, the senator reiterated that the win proves he still has a path to securing the nomination.

“We have the momentum. We have a path toward victory,” Sanders said in a statement. “Our campaign is just getting started and we are going all the way to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.”

Clinton has easily won states across the South, which has been attributed to her campaign’s strength among African-American voters.

Though his wins could inject some perceived momentum into his bid following a string of losses earlier this week on “Super Tuesday,” Sanders faces an increasingly difficult electoral map going forward.

Sanders may pick up a victory in the Democratic caucuses in Maine on Sunday. But Clinton led in almost every reliable recent poll of states voting on March 8 and March 15, when another substantial chunk of delegates will be awarded.

And Sanders still appeared to fall short of picking up the delegates needed to put a dent in Clinton’s significant pledged delegate lead.

If Clinton keeps this 51-point lead in LA (with 9% in), she will get significantly more delegates than Sanders got in KS/NE

— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 6, 2016

Sanders has a 10 point edge in Nebraska. Far, far short of what he might have hoped. Was Obama 68-32 in ’08 pic.twitter.com/r1CyoSrm2i

— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 6, 2016

In a speech on Saturday night in Detroit, Clinton congratulated Sanders on his wins, but quickly shifted focus toward the next set of delegate-heavy contests.

“Now all eyes turn to Michigan,” Clinton said. “And I can tell you — we’re going to work for every vote.”

