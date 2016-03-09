Here's how Bernie Sanders could win the presidential nomination -- it won't be easy

?

Bernie Sanders needs a win in a key state tonight to stay in the race, but it won’t be easy.

Political strategist Karine Jean-Pierre ,who previously worked for President Obama’s election campaign and as a member of his administration, breaks down Bernie Sanders’ challenging road to secure the presidential nomination.

Produced by Lamar Salter



