HILLARY: 'There's no way' I won't be the nominee

Hillary Clinton insisted to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday that there is “no way that I won’t be” the Democratic nominee for president.

“I will be the nominee for my party,” Clinton said after Cuomo asked a question based on “if” she’d be the Democratic nominee. “That is already done in effect. There is no way that I won’t be.”

The former secretary of state and Democratic frontrunner needs less than 90 delegates to clinch the party’s nomination — when superdelegates are taken into account.

She holds more than a 750-delegate lead over Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator challenging her for the nomination. When strictly pledged delegates are taken into account, Clinton holds a nearly 300-delegate lead.

Clinton also has accumulated over 3 million more votes than Sanders.

“I have an insurmountable lead in pledged delegates,” Clinton said, adding that she is confident Sanders will concede the race just as she did in 2008 to then-Sen. Barack Obama.

During that primary season, Clinton said she was “much closer” to Obama than Sanders is to her. Clinton and Obama received near-identical vote totals, and Obama would go on to win with roughly 400 more delegates than Clinton, who was then a senator from New York.

“The threat that Donald Trump poses is so dramatic,” she said of the presumptive Republican nominee. She added that she expects Sanders to “do what he said” he would and fight hard to prevent a Trump presidency.

She concluded: “I think what brings us together is Donald Trump.”

Watch Clinton’s remarks below:

