Hillary Clinton torches Bernie Sanders over guns in the first minutes of the Democratic debate

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) over his past support for gun-rights legislation.

Toward the opening of Sunday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Clinton listed a number of pieces of legislation that Sanders has supported in Congress ensuring or expanding gun rights.

“I have made it clear, based on Sen. Sanders Sanders’ own record, that he has voted with the NRA, with the gun lobby numerous times,” Clinton said, referring to the National Rifle Association.

“He voted against the Brady Bill five times. He voted for what we call the Charleston loophole. He voted for immunity for gun sellers and loopholes, which the NRA said was the most important piece of gun legislation in 20 years. He voted for guns to go onto Amtrak, guns to go into national parks, he voted against doing research to figure out how we can save lives.”

Clinton again attempted to cast Sanders as a flip-flopper on some gun-control issues such as his recent reversal of support for a 2005 bill that granted immunity to gun distributors and manufacturers from lawsuits brought by victims of gun violence.

“I am pleased to find that Sen. Sanders has reversed his position on immunity,” Clinton said.

Though he didn’t get a chance to respond to Clinton’s line of attack, Sanders responded to a question from NBC moderator Lester Holt about Clinton’s recent critiques. He said Clinton’s attack was politically motivated.

“I think Secretary Clinton knows what she says is very disingenuous. I have a D-minus from the NRA,” Sanders said, before touting his 1988 congressional election that he claims he lost because he did not support the sale of assault-style weapons.

Clinton’s campaign also jabbed at Sanders after their exchange. Her team released a fact sheet entitled, “Sanders Has Not Stood Up To The Gun Lobby” and texted supporters her “F” grade rating from the National Rifle Association.

