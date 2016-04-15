'It's not a laughing matter': Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders get into heated gun debate

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders had a heated back-and-forth in Thursday’s Democratic debate in an exchange over gun regulations.

CNN moderator Wolf Blitzer asked Clinton about a recent comment she made claiming that Vermont supposedly has the highest per-capita number of guns that end up being used in crimes in New York.

Blitzer painted that statement as untrue, saying a very small percentage of guns used to commit crimes in New York come from the state. He asked Clinton if she believed her statement or if it was simply an attempt to slam Vermont and Sanders, who represents the state in the US Senate.

Clinton, the former secretary of state, said “of course not.” She said gun control was simply an issue where she has “a lot of difference” with Sanders.

Sanders chuckled while Clinton gave the answer.

“This isn’t a laughing matter,” Clinton shot back. “Ninety people on average are killed or commit suicide or die from accidents with guns [every day] — 33,000 people a year. I take it really seriously.”

Sanders appeared to become angered, asking Blitzer why she “didn’t answer your question.”

“She didn’t answer the question, Wolf,” he said. “That she thought that Vermont was responsible for a lot of the gun violence.”

“She said no,” Blitzer responded.

“Then why did she put out that statement?” Sanders said, and became bristled as Clinton attempted to cut off his answer.

“Excuse me,” he said, “I think I’m responding now.”

