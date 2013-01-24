A Stunning Amount Of Republicans Think Hillary Clinton Faked Health Problems To Avoid Benghazi Testimony

Photo: AP

As Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday about September’s terrorist attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, an eye-popping number of Republicans in a new Public Policy Polling said they think she faked the illnesses that caused a delay in her testimony.Clinton was originally supposed to testify on the events leading up to the Benghazi attack on Dec. 20, but a series of illnesses befell her. First, the State Department said that she had suffered a concussion as a result of fainting from a battle with the flu. Then she was hospitalized with a blood clot.



Several conservatives speculated that Clinton might have faked or embellished her illness, among them former United Nations envoy John Bolton.

The poll, the results of which were provided exclusively to Business Insider, found that a near majority of Republicans agreed with Bolton. Overall, 40 per cent of Republicans responding to the poll said they believed Clinton was “faking her health problems so that she doesn’t have to testify to Congress about Benghazi.” But a slim majority — 41 per cent — still thought she was not.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of self-identified “very conservative” voters buy into the theory, while 32 per cent of that group rejects it.

Overall, the results are much more measured, as 65 per cent of respondents rejected the notion that Clinton was faking her health problems. Only 22 per cent thought she was. Among self-identified Independent voters, the split was 65-18 against believing the suggestion.

Here are the full poll results:

