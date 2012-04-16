New Party Photos In Colombia Officially Cement Hillary Clinton As The Most Badass Politician Right Now

Photo: New York Post

Important news, everyone: Hillary Clinton drinks beer.Yes, yes. Hillary “knocked back a brew” or “slugged back a beer” this weekend in Cartagena, Colombia, the New York Post reports, before splashing the image on its front cover. She was in town with President Obama for the Summit of the Americas, where a scandal involving the Secret Service and alleged solicitation of prostitutes has grabbed most headlines from the weekend.



But Clinton stole away the front page of the Post this morning, as she drank beer and “danced the night away” at a Havana-themed nightclub in Cartagena.

The Post has all the important details:

• She drank a Colombian-brewed Aguila cerveza, a signature Colombian brew.

• She danced the rubma.

• Clinton spokesman Phillipe Reines was in his hotel room, “reading,” when all this was going on. Someone got left out.

Coming on the heels of Texts From Hillary, this only adds to Clinton’s revamped image as the politician all the cool kids like.

Some Twitter reaction:

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Texts From Hillary, of course, was the viral Tumblr that ran for exactly one week. In its first day and after the first meme (below) was created on April 4, the site exploded. By the end, even “Hillz” signed her approval with a submission to the Tumblr site, thanking the two creators of the site for all the “lolz.”

Photo: textsfromhillary.tumblr.com

SEE ALSO: The full details from the the Secret Service prostitution scandal that overshadowed the whole trip >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.