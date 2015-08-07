Hillary Clinton just stopped by a San Francisco food delivery startup's offices

Hillary Clinton made a stop by a food delivery startup called Munchery on Thursday as part of her fund raising trip to the Bay Area.

If she was looking for a popular startup among techies in the area, she chose the right place: Munchery has raised almost $US125 million from Menlo Ventures, Greycroft Partners, and Sherpa Capital.

A picture of her at Munchery was spotted on Instagram posted by one of Munchery’s employees:



Last night, Clinton was at a fundraiser hosted by Chris Kelly, a former Facebook executive. According to reports, each attendee had to pay $US2,700 per ticket. On Thursday, she also attended a breakfast reception hosted by San Francisco mayor Ed Lee and former State Assemblywoman Fiona Ma.

Here’s a photo of Clinton at last night’s event:



And another with Kelly and his family, via NBC:





