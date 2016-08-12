Clinton campaign responds to Trump saying Obama founded ISIS: He's 'trash-talking the United States'

Hillary Clinton’s campaign fired back at Donald Trump on Thursday for “trash-talking the United States” after the Republican nominee repeatedly labelled President Barack Obama as the “founder” of the terrorist group ISIS.

“This is another example of Donald Trump trash-talking the United States,” Clinton campaign senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “It goes without saying that this is a false claim from a presidential candidate with an aversion to the truth and an unprecedented lack of knowledge.”

“What’s remarkable about Trump’s comments is that once again, he’s echoing the talking points of Putin and our adversaries to attack American leaders and American interests, while failing to offer any serious plans to confront terrorism or make this country more secure,” he continued.

During a Wednesday night rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Trump repeatedly called Obama the “founder of ISIS,” a claim he reiterated multiple times Thursday morning.

“In many respects … ISIS is honouring President Obama — he is the founder of ISIS,” Trump said of the international terrorist organisation.

He later called Clinton the “co-founder.”

Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump doubled down on his comments as Hewitt took on the job of attempting to clarify.

“Last night you said the president was the founder of ISIS,” Hewitt said. “I know what you meant. You meant that he created the vacuum, he lost the peace.”

“No, I meant he’s the founder of ISIS,” Trump replied. “I do. He was the most valuable player. I give him the most valuable player award. I give her, too, by the way, Hillary Clinton.”

