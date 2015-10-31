Just-released emails show Hillary Clinton was once baffled by a LinkedIn request

Another trove of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s work emails were released Friday afternoon.

Included in the batch of emails were generic staff interactions, back-and-forths with a controversial adviser, and — like many people — at least one LinkedIn request, in February of 2012.

The Democratic presidential front-runner seemingly wasn’t sure what she should do with it.

“How does this work?” she apparently wrote to two aides in a forwarded message.

“[M]y understanding is that it is a networking website where you list details about yourself like your name, location, field of work and education in order to connect with potential employers (or if you’re an employer, to find potential candidates,)” one aide, Monica Hanley, wrote back.

Another aide, Robert Russo, chimed in with a more specific explanation.

“Yes — it is a social networking site where you create a profile and post an online version of your resume,” Russo wrote. “Former and current colleagues and employers have the opportunity to write positive things about your work, all in the hope that it can be used to find a future job. The network you create is with friends, but your profile is available to the public.”

View the email below:

