Clinton campaign invokes Donald Trump in new ad attacking Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton equated one of rival Bernie Sanders’ policy positions with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in a harsh new ad released Monday.

The commercial included footage of 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney saying the government shouldn’t have used TARP funds to bail out General Motors and Chrysler.

The ad then featured footage of Trump saying, “You could’ve let it go bankrupt, frankly.

The next frame posed the question: “Who else would have blocked the funding that saved the auto industry?”

The video continued: “Bernie Sanders.”

The ad came after one of the most heated exchanges during Sunday night’s CNN debate between the two candidates. Clinton said she voted for the bailout package during the 2008 recession to save the industry and criticised Sanders for voting against it. The auto industry plays out an outsize role in Michigan, where a crucial primary takes place on Tuesday.

“When it came down to it, you were either for saving the auto industry or you were against it. … I voted to save the auto industry,” she said. “If everyone had voted as he did I believe the auto industry would have collapsed, taking four million jobs with it.”

Sanders fired back at Clinton, saying he didn’t vote for the bailout because it only saved Clinton’s Wall Street “friends.”

“If you are talking about the Wall Street bailout, when some of you friends destroyed this economy,” he said. “I will be damned if it was the working people of this country who had to bail out the crooks on Wall Street,” he continued.

