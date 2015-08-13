Hillary Clinton just asked Twitter users to describe how they feel about their student loan debt in emoji

Madison Malone Kircher

After sharing her first Snapchat story earlier this week, Hillary Clinton is going full on millennial with her latest Twitter campaign strategy  — the presidential hopeful is asking Twitter users to discuss student loan debt using only emoji, the tiny pictographs that have become popular in texting and tweeting.

This comes after the Clinton campaign’s recent reveal of the “New College Compact,” Clinton’s proposed plan to make college more affordable, an issue which has been central to her campaign. 

Here’s Clinton’s original tweet.

Some of the responses were obvious: Many people do not feel great about student loan debt. 