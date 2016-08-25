HILLARY CLINTON: You know more about the Clinton Foundation than we do 'about anything concerning Donald Trump's wealth'

CNN/Screenshot Hillary Clinton on AC360 August 24, 2016.

In her first television interview in nearly a month, Hillary Clinton denied allegations that she gave Clinton Foundation donors special access when she was secretary of state.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360, the Democratic presidential candidate said her family’s charity has done life-saving work, and that it released donor information in an effort to be more transparent.

“In 2009, they took steps that went above and beyond all legal requirements,” Clinton said, “and indeed all standard requirements followed by every other charitable organisation — voluntarily disclosing donors, significantly reducing sources of funding.”

Based on this information the foundation released, Republican candidate Donald Trump has accused the Clintons of giving donors preferential treatment, and called for a special prosecutor to investigate the organisation.

The Associated Press found that over half of private interests who met with Clinton at the State Department made donations.

Clinton called the AP report “a lot of smoke and … no fire,” since donors on the list included global leaders like Elie Wiesel and Melinda Gates — people she said she would have met with anyway as Secretary of State.

She then pivoted, comparing the foundation’s disclosure to Trump’s lack thereof:

“You know more about the Foundation than you know about anything concerning Donald Trump’s wealth, his business, his tax returns. I think it’s quite remarkable. His refusal to release his tax returns is even more concerning given the recent news that his businesses are hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to big banks, including the state-owned bank of China and business groups with ties to the Kremlin.”

While Clinton has released her tax returns and called on Trump to do the same, he has refused.

“There’s nothing to learn from them,” Trump told George Stephanopoulos in May, adding that he doesn’t believe voters are interested. When the ABC host asked about his tax rate, Trump replied: “It’s none of your business.”

