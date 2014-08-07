Hillary Clinton Competes With Stephen Colbert Over Who Has More Celebrity Friends

Hillary Clinton dropped by Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” Tuesday night and held a faux-competition with host Stephen Colbert about who is on first-name basis with more celebrities.

The back-and-forth began when Colbert referred to “my good friend Tom Hanks” and “hanging out at George Clooney’s place.”

Clinton, a leading potential presidential contender in 2016, proceeded to up the ante.

“Oh I love George. I wish he could have joined us when I had lunch with Meryl Streep and Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa,” she responded.

“Rafi!” Colbert exclaimed. “He is such a cut-up. Especially when we go camping with Oprah.”

“O?” Clinton inquired.

“Oh, did that surprise you?” Colbert asked.

“No, ‘O’ is just what all of her real friends call Oprah,” Clinton informed the Colbert.

The two continued name dropping prominent figures, with Clinton bragging about meeting with high-level officials in Afghanistan and China while Colbert boasted about Paul McCartney and former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton’s husband.

“I hate to break this to you, but I’ve met him too,” she said.

View the full segment below.

