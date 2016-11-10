Hillary Clinton to young people: 'Please never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it'

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Clinton took a moment to address young people at the start of their careers.

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered her concession speech after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in “the biggest upset in modern political history.”

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country,” she said. “But I feel pride and gratitude for this wonderful campaign that we built together.”

She spoke of her hopes for a successful Trump presidency, and for a United States that continues to come together to “keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear.”

Clinton then took a moment to address young people at the start of their careers.

She said:

“To all of us, and to the young people in particular, I hope you will hear this — I have, as Tim [Kaine] said, I have spent my entire life fighting for what I believe in. “I’ve had successes and setbacks and sometimes painful ones. Many of you are at the beginning of your professional, public and political careers, you will have successes and setbacks too. “This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it. “It is, it is worth it.”

She continued to address young women specifically:

“And so we need, we need you to keep up these fights now and for the rest of your lives and to all the women and especially the young women who put their faith in this campaign and in me, I want you to know that nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion.”

Her advice was echoed in President Obama’s speech later in the day. “To the young people who got into politics for the first time and may be disappointed by the results,” he said, “I just want you to know you have to stay encouraged. Don’t get cynical. Don’t ever think you can’t make a difference.”

