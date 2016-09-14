Clinton's latest ad slams Pence for refusing to call former KKK leader David Duke 'deplorable'

A new Hillary Clinton campaign ad targets Republican vice presidential hopeful Mike Pence for refusing, during multiple television appearances, to call former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke “deplorable.”

The Indiana governor’s appearances came on the heels of Clinton herself categorising half of Donald Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables” on September 9.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.