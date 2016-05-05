Brutal Hillary Clinton montage uses GOP rivals' attacks on Donald Trump against him

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is going after Donald Trump using a powerful weapon: the words of his former Republican rivals.

A new digital video released Wednesday showed a montage of former Republican presidential candidates slamming Trump in brutal fashion.

The ad cut together comments about the newly presumptive Republican presidential nominee from former foes such as Jeb Bush, 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, among others.

The ad quoted Sen. Marco Rubio, who claimed that Trump was “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency,” as well as Romney, who criticised Trump’s “misogyny” and “third-grade theatrics” in a speech earlier this year.

The video ends with a clip of the real-estate magnate saying that he “brings people together.”

“Well, he’s right about that,” the text onscreen read.

Clinton has already begun an effort to use Republicans’ words against Trump.

Shortly after the ad was released online, the former secretary of state’s campaign also released a lengthy press release citing Republican Party lawmakers and other high-profile conservatives swearing never to support Trump.

