Hillary Clinton Actually $21 Million In Debt; Not $31 Million

The Los Angeles Times reports: (*UPDATE: Due to a mathematical error, Hillary Clinton’s loans to herself were added twice in the calculation of this item. Her total debts are about $20 million, not $31 million. A corrected item covering the first five paragraphs of this one has been published here.)



(No wonder Sen. Hillary Clinton was so late filing her required campaign financial reports Tuesday night. Her political team didn’t want the shocking news in it to overshadow her lopsided thumping of Sen. Barack Obama in Kentucky.

But here’s the morning after, pay-up time. Clinton’s campaign debt has now soared to nearly $31 million, according to numbers crunched early this morning by The Times’ campaign finance guru, Dan Morain.

She added another $9.5 million in unpaid bills to vendors this past month alone, pushing her total debt to vendors and herself to the new astronomical figure, about a 50% debt increase in one month. Read more from the LA Times.

