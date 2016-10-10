Here's where Clinton stands on women's health issues like abortion

On Tuesday, November 8, Americans will have the chance to go to the polls and elect the next president of the US.

Women’s health is usually a particularly divisive issue between Democrats and Republicans, but presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump actually agree on a few issues.

There are others that they split on completely, however.

Here’s where Clinton stands on key issues, based on positions outlined on her campaign website and public statements.

Abortion

Clinton has come out strongly in support of reproductive rights and a woman’s right to choose.

She secured the endorsement of Planned Parenthood during the primaries and has continued to gain the support of a slew of reproductive-rights groups, like NARAL, which is heavily involved in repealing anti-choice laws on the books and Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers or TRAP laws. TRAP laws have been criticised by pro-choice groups for imposing undue legal burdens on doctors and medical facilities that provide abortions.

Clinton has criticised Republicans for attempting to defund Planned Parenthood, noting that it “would restrict millions of women’s access to critical health care services, like cancer screenings, contraception, and safe, legal abortion,” according to her official campaign website.

“I am not only against defunding Planned Parenthood, but I would like to see Planned Parenthood even get more funding,” Clinton told Fusion in January.

She has also promised to work to repeal the Hyde amendment, which pro-choice activists criticise for restricting access to abortion for lower-income women.

And she expressed strong support for President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which, among other things, “bans insurance companies from discriminating against women and guarantees more than 55 million women access to preventive care.”

The vice presidential candidates discussed abortion at length during the debate Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence had on October 4.

Kaine is personally pro-life, but said he would uphold the constitutional right women have to make their own choice to get an abortion if they need or want one.

“I think you should live your moral values. But the last thing, the very last thing that government should do is have laws that would punish women who make reproductive choices,” Kaine said at the debate. “And that is the fundamental difference between a Clinton-Kaine ticket and a Trump-Pence ticket that wants to punish women who make that choice.”

Sexual assault

In the US, one out of five women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime. For women in the military, 85% of those assaults go unreported.

Clinton has proposed a number of ways to curb sexual assault, which include providing “comprehensive” support to survivors of sexual assault, like counseling and healthcare — both of which should remain confidential and cooperative. She has proposed reforming the criminal-justice system and reporting systems across college campuses to ensure that the process is smooth, transparent, and fair to victims of assault.

She also supports increasing sexual-violence-prevention programs across high schools and colleges to train students to identify and prevent sexual assault. Clinton has pointed to her previous work in curbing this issue, such as her support for the creation of the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, her cosponsoring of the Violence Against Women Act in 2005, and her leadership on a UN resolution “that established guidelines for an international response to sexual assault in war-torn areas.”

Paid family leave

The US is the only developed country that doesn’t guarantee paid family leave, and both candidates want to change that.

Clinton wants the federal government to require 12 weeks of family leave — for both mothers and fathers — to care for a new child or a sick family member, or to recover from a personal severe injury or illness. She plans to pay for the change by raising taxes on the very wealthy.

“It’s clear that there are so many challenges facing young families today that we have to come to grips with, and we have to work together to try to find the best menu of options,” Clinton said at a campaign event in July. “Because there is just no ‘one-size-fits-all.’ People have different needs.”

