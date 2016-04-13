Hillary Clinton mocks her NYC subway struggles with fantastic new 404 page

Last week, footage of Hillary Clinton struggling to get through a turnstile on the New York City subway was widely circulated.

It took the Democratic presidential frontrunner five swipes to get her MetroCard to work as cameras and onlookers watched.

And now her campaign has shown that it’s in on the joke — a “404” error page on Clinton’s website has a GIF of the awkward subway appearance accompanied by a plea for volunteers.

“Trying to get where you want to go?” the page reads. “This page isn’t it.”

A line below these sentences says: “But while you’re here, how about signing up to volunteer?”

Funny error pages on campaign websites have become commonplace in the 2016 election cycle.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has a pair of cute cats on his 404 page. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (who has since left the race for the Republican nomination) quipped on his error page that “even the NSA couldn’t find that page. And Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ error page features a video message of the Democratic candidate explaining how to get back onto the proper pages of his campaign site.

Here’s a look at the new Clinton 404 page’s GIF:

