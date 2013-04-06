People Are Already Going Crazy For The Possibility Of Hillary Clinton In 2016

Aaron Darr

Last summer while he was volunteering for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, Aaron Darr thought he hadn’t been doing enough for Hillary Clinton.



So on a whim in June, the 22-year-old Darr decided to permanently remind himself who he wakes up for every day. Every time he looks int he mirror, he sees the tattoo sprawled across the lower right part of his stomach. It says, simply, ‘HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON.”

Darr is one of about a dozen Clinton supporters who showed up outside of Lincoln centre Friday, where Clinton addressed the Women in the World summit.

The rally outside of Lincoln centre was organised by the Ready for Hillary super-PAC, which launched publicly this week. The super-PAC got high-profile support from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, who sent out an email urging supporters to start “putting the building blocks of her campaign together now.”

The dozen or so who showed up were some of Clinton’s most rabid enthusiasts — people who worked on her 2008 campaign and who already consider it a done deal that she will run in 2016.

Darr, for one, worked with Clinton’s 2008 campaign all 16 months it was in existence, spending He spent time in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and other parts of the country, knocking on what he estimates to be thousands of doors. He took Clinton’s primary defeat so hard that he couldn’t muster up any desire to work on Obama’s re-election campaign until last April.

“Hillary is all of us,” Darr said. “She has been through every bell and whistle. She’s been through so much, and most of it has been in the public eye. She’s an inspiration.”

Andrew Vergowven, a registered nurse, also showed up at the rally on Friday. He came all the way from San Diego, Calif., using bonus points for a free ticket on Southwest Airlines.

Vergowven thinks it’s obvious that Clinton will decide to run — and win — in 2016.

“I like that she’s pro-gay marriage. I like her position on health care for the last 20 years. And she was phenomenal as Secretary of State,” he said. “Plus, we can’t have a Republican.”

That was one of the major concerns of Clinton supporters here Friday, all of whom are staunch Democrats. Part of the reason they are urging Clinton to run is because they fear that Democrats would otherwise have a weak bench against a fairly deep Republican field that could include New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

“Hillary is the only one who’s going to consistently fight for every Democratic principle,” Darr said. “If she doesn’t run, I think we’re handing the presidency to Christie or Jeb Bush.”

