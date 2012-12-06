An Astounding Number Of Republican Women Would Support Hillary Clinton In 2016

Photo: AP

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds broad support for a potential 2016 presidential run by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, including a surprising amount of Republican women that say they would support her candidacy.Overall, 57 per cent of the poll’s respondents said they would support a Clinton candidacy. That includes 35 per cent of Republican women. To put that in perspective, President Barack Obama won just 6 per cent of the overall Republican vote this year. Among all women, 66 per cent would support Clinton’s potential bid in 2016.



Clinton is riding a wave of popularity as she prepares to leave her post as Secretary of State in Obama’s second term. 60-six per cent of adults view her favourably, an all-time high in the poll. This includes 67 per cent of self-identified Independents.

And 68 per cent approve of the way she is handling her job as secretary of state. That includes 65 per cent of Independents — and 40 per cent of Republicans.

Here’s a look, in chart form, of her popularity:

Photo: ABC/Langer Research

It’s clear that at this point, Democrats want Clinton to run. More than 80 per cent would support her candidacy, with most of them saying they would “strongly” do so. That runs in line with Public Policy Polling’s results of Florida in November, when 61 per cent said they would choose her to hypothetically run in 2016. The only other candidates with name recognition at this point were Vice President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Clinton wins the support of Florida Democrats >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.